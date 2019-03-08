There's a lot you don't know about these Bristol brothers

Who needs Friday night plans when you could stay in and watch Gogglebox on Channel 4 instead? And even though they only joined the show in 2016, The Plummers are definitely one of our favourite families.

The three brothers are forever giving us serious LOLs and even the occasional improvised dance from their sofa. But how much do we really know about these lot?

Who are The Plummers from Gogglebox?

Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan are brothers who joined Gogglebox in series eight. The trio film from the comfort of their home in Bristol with Tremaine on the left, Twaine in the middle and Tristan on the right.

What do The Plummers do?

As you might have noticed, the lads are football mad with Tristan formerly playing for Bristol FC between 2007 and 2010.

The footie player has since played for clubs such as Hereford FC and Frome Town and regularly shares snaps of himself on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Twaine also plays for Lebeq Football Club and has his own breakfast show on local station Ujima radio every Monday 7am-9am where he chats about news and plays his favourite music.

What do The Plummers like watching?

The boys love sitting down together and getting stuck in to a good quiz show, although they might not always know the right answers…

Due to their love of dancing, Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan also enjoyed BBC talent show The Greatest Dancer as well as recent game show Small Fortune.

What do The Plummers do in their spare time?

Over on Instagram, Tremaine describes himself as a ‘fashion connoisseur’ and regularly posts photos of his HUGE trainer collection.

Twaine and Tristan also like to hang out with their mates on a weekend and head off on incredible holidays.

Catch the boys on Gogglebox at 9pm over on Channel 4.