A night to remember

One of the best things about a new year, for Hollywood, is that it means the start of awards season – when some of the most beautiful, talented people in the word get glammed up to receive accolades for being talented and beautiful.

And we’ve already had our first one – the 74th Golden Globes, held in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night (8th January)!

In case you didn’t manage to stay up to catch all the excitement first-hand, we’ve got a run-down of all the key moments – and, of course, the gallery of the best dressed at the bottom of the page…

Ryan Gosling won everyone’s hearts – again

It’s not difficult to fall in love with Ryan Gosling – but made it damn near impossible not to get googly-eyed with his tribute to partner Eva Mendes.

While scooping up his prize for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for La La Land, Ryan took the time to give a special mention to Eva, fellow actor and mother of his two children, in this sweet speech:

‘I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer.

‘If she hadn’t have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you.’

Meryl Streep slammed Trump

Well…basically. Without specifically naming him, renowned actress Meryl Streep attacked many of the President-elect policies while collecting her Lifetime Achievement Award.

‘This instinct to humiliate when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence.’

Brad Pitt got some overwhelming support after divorce dramas

Despite having had a rough couple of months, Brad Pitt clearly has a lot of people behind him – and this was shown in the response he received from the crowd on Sunday night.

The actor took to the stage to introduce the film Moonlight at the ceremony and was greeted with a HUGE round of applause and rapturous cheers from the audience.

Tracee Ellis Ross broke new ground…

Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of Diana Ross, became the first Black woman to win the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television series since Debbie Allen in 1983.

Accepting the Globe for her role in Black-ish, Tracee dedicated her award to:

‘All of the women, women of colour,and colourful people, whose stories, idea, and thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important. But I want you to know that I see you. We see you.’