Good Morning Britain viewers have slammed guest Danielle Lloyd after she claimed that homework should be banned.

The glamour model appeared on this morning’s instalment of the ITV breakfast show, leaving members of the audience furious when she voiced her argument that children have too much after school work.

Sparking some feisty social media responses, 35-year-old Danielle explained: ‘My kids come home with so much homework at such a young age. I think they should just be allowed to be kids.

“In the schools, the teachers should do their jobs and when the kids should come home and enjoy themselves and be happy.

“What’s the point in coming home with all these exercises? I agree about maybe doing a little bit of spelling or maths, but these projects about history…’

The mum-of-four went on to detail how she takes on the homework tasks of her primary school aged sons, confessing: ‘They come home with loads of maths and history homework and projects. I’m the one who gets left to make these models.

“When they come home and do history and stuff, I just don’t think it’s really relevant.’

Opposing the debate was Katherine Birbalsingh who’s dubbed Britain’s strictest head teacher.

The academic expert argued: ‘It is absolutely the case that schools need to set homework that is practice of what has been done at school.’

Meanwhile, social media was on fire with Tweeters expressing their own opinons on the topic, with plenty slamming Danielle’s point of view.

On remarked: ‘Danielle Lloyd on TV saying history is an irrelevant subject is exactly what’s wrong with this country ,’ while another scorned: ‘

Is that Danielle Lloyd pretending she knows how to do homework? #gmb.’

Other viewers made it clear they were in agreement with Katherine, with one saying: ‘The curly haired lady on @GMB talking complete sense about homework and Danielle Lloyd talking rubbish.

‘Whether we like or not the world is tough and children need preparing for it or else they will flounder at high school and the real world.’