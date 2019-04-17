This is SO adorable!

Gorka Marquez and girlfriend Gemma Atkinson are preparing to welcome their first baby into the world very soon, and the pair took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap showcasing the actress’s bump.

Professional dancer, Gorka, 28, and 34-year-old former Hollyoaks star Gemma met when they were partnered on 2017’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, with love blossoming between the pair during their stint on the competition.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

READ MORE: Kevin Clifton labelled a ‘rat’ and ‘snake’ by Stacey Dooley’s ex as he claims the Strictly champs ARE ‘dating’

Now, the expectant couple have shared an adorable photo with fans as they get ready to become parents.

Lounging on the sofa, the soon-to-be mummy and daddy look relaxed and happy as Gorka kisses his girlfriend’s ready-to-pop tummy.

Beside the sweet snap, the Spanish fitness pro penned: ‘LAZY SUNDAYS♥️ Happy to be back home… @glouiseatkinson#home.’

Fans were quick to swoon over the picture perfect snapshot, with one commenting: ‘Can’t help feeling that this photo will become an especially cherished one for your little one when they’re all grown up,’ while another added: ‘#couplegoals you guys are so adorable together and not long until you’re the perfect little family 💕.’

GOSSIP straight to your phone! Get the latest showbiz news direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter… Your email address: Sign up now

This comes days after former glamour model Gemma shared an honest pregnancy update with her 984,000 followers, as she snapped a selfie munching on a huge pizza.

The caption read: ‘Since I posted the videos of me training during pregnancy I’ve had lots of messages from pregnant ladies saying “I wish I had the energy” or “I look massive and I’m only so many weeks” or “all I want to do is eat and sleep”

‘The last thing I want is for any woman to not feel like they are doing ok. So today, I wanted to share one of the days when I’m NOT doing my training and NOT having my green juice and NOT doing my meditating because I do have those days as well.’

Continuing the candid message, Gem insisted she too has down days, adding: ‘Today I didn’t shower, I came home from work, I put my trackies on, I lay with the dogs and for my tea I’ve ordered this large pizza just for me! I’m basically a sloth 😂 Some days I feel like that and that’s because I’m growing a human (even when I wasn’t pregnant I had those days).’

Rounding off the inspiring announcement, she finally penned: ‘As long as I’m happy and healthy and my baby is the same, that’s all that matters. Pregnant or not, hang in there you’re doing ace ❤️🤰💪🏼.’