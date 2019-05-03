The pair have been forced to spend time apart

Gorka Marquez has finally reunited with his pregnant girlfriend Gemma Atkinson as the Strictly Come Dancing tour hits Manchester.

The pair have been forced to spend some time apart as the professional dancer continues to rehearse for the show alongside his Strictly pals.

But yesterday, 28-year-old Gorka was back at home with Gem and their unborn baby for a cosy night in.

Taking to Instagram, the star told his followers: ‘Home time baby I’m back,’ before asking his girlfriend: ‘Are you happy?’

When Gemma said she was ‘ecstatic’, Spanish native Gorka asked what the word meant, as his other half explained: ‘Super duper happy.’

The cheeky BBC star then added: ‘Okay, me too can’t wait to get into bed.’

After the sweet PDA from the celeb couple, Gorka asked the former Hollyoaks actress if she’s going to see the Strictly tour this evening, to which she said: ‘Yes I’m going to be on the front row.’

But when he then went on to press his girlfriend to reveal her favourite, the 34-year-old cheekily joked: ‘Giovanni Pernice… the Italian dancer.’

Gemma and Gorka are expecting their first child together later this year after announcing the exciting news back in February.

And the mum-to-be recently shared an adorable snap of her growing baby bump as she posed in a bikini next to a palm tree.

Referencing her changing body, she wrote: ‘When you look like a palm tree with mahooosive coconuts.’

Keen to keep her fans updated on her pregnancy journey, Gem also posted the first photo of her sonogram alongside a picture of Gorka as a baby, pointing out the similarities between the father and child.

‘Still in my tummy kicking away,’ she wrote alongside it.

‘Making me knackered and giving me way more cellulite than usual but already has the exact same nose and mouth as their Dad @gorka_marquez. How is this fair???’

AW!