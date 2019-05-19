Will he get his wish?

Gorka Marquez has reportedly begged Strictly bosses to partner him with a Northern-based celebrity when the new series kicks off later this year.

The 28-year-old is said to want to be close to his pregnant girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, who would have given birth to their first child before the series starts.

‘Gorka has pleaded with Strictly producers to put him with a northern-based star so he can be close to home,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘By the time the show is on, Gemma will have given birth to their baby and he doesn’t want to be too far from them.

‘Strictly professionals are required to base themselves from Monday to Friday in the area where their celebrity lives.

‘Obviously, if he’s in the south or another far-flung location, it will be struggle to get back to them both.’

Gemma and Gorka met on Strictly in 2017, before going public with their romance in February 2018. They have since moved in together in Bury, Greater Manchester, where the former Hollyoaks star was born, and are expecting their first child together this summer.

Earlier this week, Gemma revealed she was rushed to A&E last month and has since been diagnosed with her FOURTH kidney infection.

In a candid Instagram post, Gem wrote: ‘I’ve had 3 so far during pregnancy and this morning I was diagnosed with my 4th. The first two I knew nothing about, the third one floored me and I actually ended up in A&E with it back in early April.’

Gemma, 34, explained that she was enjoying a date night with Gorka when the most recent infection flared up.

‘I started with back ache but Avengers was a long ass movie so I thought maybe that’s why. Alas though last night came the fever, aches, cold sweats and nausea.’