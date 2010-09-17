Grr! Jennifer Aniston is Hollywood’s hottest maneater!

Three men in a month? Jen has been a busy girl

They say life begins at 40 and that’s certainly the case for Jennifer Aniston if her love life is anything to go by.

Now can reveal that the actress has been on a major manhunt recently, giving Hollywood babes half her age a run for their money.

Although she was linked to True Blood hunk Christopher Gartin, 42, just a few weeks ago, Jen, 41, has also enjoyed back-to-back dates with two other guys.

On 1 September she had a romantic dinner with Harry Morton, 29, an entrepreneur and former flame of Lindsay Lohan.

Jen and Harry moved in the same circles for a while and always had a thing for each other,’ an insider tells Now.

Jen always thought he was cute so she agreed to go on a date.’

But it seems Harry didn’t quite cut the mustard, as 24 hours later Jen was seen out with hunky Cougar Town star Josh Hopkins, 40.

The pair were seen nuzzling up to each other at Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills.

They hit it off and he made her laugh,’ our insider reveals.

Courteney [Cox, Jen’s BFF] set them up.

‘Jen‘s had her eye on Josh for a long time, but she’s not looking for anything serious so it’s strictly fun at this stage.’

Another friend confirms: Jen‘s having the time of her life.

‘She’s enjoying playing the field and not caring what anyone thinks of her.

‘And why should she?

‘She’s dating some of the hottest guys in LA.’

You go, girl!

