Ah young love...

Brooklyn Beckham is proving to be the sweetest boyfriend after buying girlfriend Hana Cross an ADORABLE present – just because he ‘misses’ her.

The 19-year-old couldn’t bear to spend a few days away from his love – and to make sure Hana doesn’t forget how he feels about her, he sent her a little reminder.

Sharing the sweet gesture on her Instagram story, the British model, 21, was sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers from her beau.

The blush pink roses appeared to tick all the right boxes for Hana, who captioned the image: ‘I have the cutest boyfriend ever.’

The accompanying card from Brooklyn was just as sweet, with him writing: ‘Miss you baby xx See you on Saturday Love you xx.’

Why the couple are apart remains a mystery, but at least they only have two more days before they are reunited.

The couple’s relationship seems to be going from strength-to-strength, with Brooklyn reportedly even getting his own ‘wing’ in the family mansion so he can enjoy more privacy with Hana.

Brooklyn is said to be taking over the self-contained staff quarters of the Beckham’s £31million west London home in just a matter of weeks, and the family’s staff is being set up elsewhere in the house.

‘David and Victoria love having Brooklyn at home when he’s in London,’ a family source allegedly told The Sun.

‘But he’s nearly 20 and they have decided that he needs some independence in some way.

‘It’s a great way for Brooklyn to make steps towards moving out, but not for good just yet.

‘And it means he can spend as much time with Hana as he likes.’

Brooklyn and Hana have been inseparable lately, with distance clearly being too much to bear for love’s young dream.

The pair were looking more loved up than ever on Monday when they attended The Fabulous Fund Fair party in London.

Not shy about showing some major PDA, Brooklyn even sported a ‘H’ necklace, while Hana wore a matching ‘B’ pendant as a small tribute to her man.