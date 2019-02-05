Ahhhhhhh young love!

Brooklyn Beckham enjoyed a night out on the town with his girlfriend last night, and it seems Hana Cross is well in with the in-laws already.

The 21-year-old model was dressed head-to-toe in Victoria Beckham‘s designs as they attended the GQ Car Awards at London’s Corinthia Hotel.

Hana looked super stylish in a pair of black leather trousers, which she teamed with a white T-shirt and an oversized camouflage jacket.

The Military Parka alone costs £1,195.00, so we can only imagine how much the entire outfit costs!

Hana completed her look with a pair of strappy heels and wore her brunette locks down in loose waves, as she cosied up to her 19-year-old beau.

Brooklyn also smouldered for the cameras as he posed in a pair of brown trousers, a suede jacket and matching braces.

The eldest of the Beckham brood accessorised with a hat and a pair of Converse sneakers.

Brooklyn has made no secret of the fact that he is head-over-heels in love with the British model, who is already signed with several agencies.

The pair regularly share loved-up snaps on their Instagram pages, and have spent time together in Los Angeles as well as in London.