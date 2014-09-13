Happy birthday Niall Horan! Here are five reasons why you’re the best One Direction boy…

Niall Horan is the best member of One Direction. No seriously. And here’s why…

Happy 21st birthday Niall Horan, you hot piece of Irish coddle. Oh, how we’re happy that you’re another year older and at a more acceptable age for us to fancy.

To celebrate the One Direction fitty’s 21st birthday, here are our top five reasons why he’s got our (non) Irish eyes smiling.

1. His bum is too squidgy for a tattoo

Aww, Niall‘s the only member of One Direction not to join the dodgy tatts club but not for lack of trying. Nialler did make an attempt to have one on his bum once, but it all went a bit wrong…

‘I decided to get Made In Ireland in green on my arse cheek and I went to the place in LA where they do it. Me and the boys went in and they said they wouldn’t do it,’ he confessed. ‘They said the skin on your arse is too squidgy. It needs to be tight. I suspect they did me a favour. It wasn’t the best idea in the world.’

2. He proposed to Katy Perry

As if he wasn’t living every guy’s dream already, Niall actually had the guts to propose to the Teenage Dream herself Katy Perry. The Oirish charmer Instagrammed a picture of the two of them in Tokyo with the caption: ‘She said yes’

3. He gives really amazing hugs

So yeah, we’ve been lucky enough to get a few hugs from Mr Niall Horan and can safely say he gives the best hugs out of any celeb male we’ve ever met. Congrats mate. You’re better than the other One Direction boys!

4. He LOVES his food

Is there anything greater than Nando’s? Um nope. Niall is a man after our own hearts and is totally obsessed. Perhaps ever more obsessed than us. Oh there’s nothing sexier than a man who loves his piri-piri.

5. JUST LOOK AT HIS FACE

If it wasn’t massively inappropriate we’d spend all day everyday squeezing Niall‘s gorgeous cheeks and then his squidgy bum. Actually, we’ll just stay at the bum. Ahem…

SEE PICTURES Life before One Direction: Funny photos from Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson‘s school days

SEE PICTURES Niall Horan‘s hair history: From brown spikes to choppy blond layers