Did Harry just address Jamie's relationship troubles with Louise?!

Having captured the hearts of the nation during his hugely successful I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stint, it’s fair to say that Harry Redknapp is full to the brim with romance wisdom.

During his time Down Under, the 71-year-old football manager provided an endless source of relationship goals – pining after his wife of over 51 years, Sandra.

Recently speaking on Good Morning Britain, Harry asserted his opinion of a successful marriage – also appearing to suggest some troubles in his son Jamie’s relationship with former wife Louise…

After being quizzed on his longstanding relationship with Sandra, whom he began dating when he was 17 before they tied the knot in 1967, Harry hinted at ‘incompatibility’ issues in some marriages.

After host Piers Morgan asked if people ‘don’t stick it out enough’ during the hard times, Harry said: ‘I don’t know, it depends. People are not compatible, it’s a problem.’

Expanding, Harry then added that splitting from Sandra had never been an option.

‘We’ve never had that so I couldn’t be an expert on that,’ he explained.

‘We’ve never ever ever looked like splitting up. If we have an argument it doesn’t last ten minutes.

‘We don’t argue and carry it on for a couple of days. You couldn’t have a row with Sandra even if you tried.’

It was confirmed that Harry’s 45-year-old son Jamie was single after 44-year-old Louise gave an emotional interview in October of 2017.

By December, the pair had filed for a Decree Nisi – making their split official.

The duo, who are parents to Charley, 13, and Beau, nine, never gave an official reason for their split – with a judge blocking the release of the divorce papers last year.