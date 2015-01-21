Has Peter Andre banned Junior and Princess from watching their mum Katie Price on Celebrity Big Brother?

Katie Price has been revealing her sex secrets on Celebrity Big Brother – and we're guessing Peter Andre is NOT happy about it

The Twittersphere went into meltdown when businesswoman Katie Price entered the Celebrity Big Brother house last Friday. But one person who perhaps wasn’t so happy about her shock entrance was Katie‘s ex-husband, Peter Andre, who is apparently worried about how the show will affect their children Junior, nine, and Princess, seven.

‘Pete‘s told his inner circle that he’s horrified that Katie is going into the house and he’s worried about what she’ll say and do,’ a source tells Closer. ‘Junior and Princess’ friends are now old enough to hear about the show and he’s worried their mum will embarrass them.’

After less than a week in the house, Katie has been secret spilling galore – including sex revelations from her times with ex-husband Alex Reid and former boyfriend Leandro Penna.

Talking about Alex she said: ‘Men like a little pinky or whatever up there… I could not put enough up there [with Alex]. But you have to start small and build it up through the session. I’ve done it all, of course I did. That’s why I divorced: because I don’t want to be the man. But that’s what he’s obviously into… I was the dominator, completely.’

But with young children watching at home, is this the kind of inappropriate conversation that Pete was worried about?

On top of this, Katie has brought up current husband Kieran Hayler‘s affairs on several occasions in the house – again, a concern of Pete‘s.

‘He thinks contestants in the CBB house have been quite aggressive so far, and he doesn’t want his kids to see their mum being dragged into any vicious spats,’ said the source. ‘He thinks it could set a bad example, and he hates the way Katie has already dredged up all the lurid details about Kieran‘s affairs on Twitter and in interviews. He doesn’t want her to have another opportunity to do it in the house.’

A source close to Katie says: ‘Katie has always been open with the kids about what happened with Kieran. When it comes to her sex life, those conversations happened late at night in the house and she would have known, if they were to be aired, they would have been on well past the children’s normal bedtime.

‘She’s worked hard – with Pete – to make sure they, and all of her kids, have a good upbringing so she would never do anything to jeopardise that.’

By Kim Gregory