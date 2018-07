Listen to tasters from her new album

Britney Spears is back with her new album Blackout and we’ve got 4 new tracks for you to hear.

The troubled star, 25 – who reportedly bumped into another photographer in her car this week – is expected to get a top 5 hit with her first single Gimme More this week.

And we think the catchy new songs – which include Radar, Piece Of Me, Break The Ice and Heaven On Earth – are fab.

Have a listen to Britney Spears’ new tracks here…





Alison Adey