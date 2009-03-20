Heath Ledger’s music video to be released

Late actor worked on the track King Rat before he died

A music video directed by Heath Ledger will make its TV debut later this year.

The late actor worked on the 2007 track King Rat by the group Modest Mouse.

The band’s lead singer Isaac Brock worked with Heath on the animated clip.

‘He is supporting the completion of the video in honour of Heath’s last piece of work as a director,’ Isaac Brock’s rep tells Us Weekly.

Heath died in January 2008 from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

He previously directed the music video for Ben Harper’s Morning Yearning.

Alison Adey