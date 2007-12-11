Heather Mills slams Sir Paul McCartney’s ‘pal’ Rosanna Arquette

Glamour model ‘disgusted’ that actress starred in car smash film

Heather Mills is reportedly not impressed with Sir Paul McCartney’s new ‘pal’ Rosanna Arquette.

The 39-year-old – who lost her leg in a road accident – is said to be ‘disgusted’ that the actress, 48, starred in a film that glorified car smashes.

In the 1997 movie Crash, Rosanna played a woman who got sexual kicks from road rage. In once scene, she’s seen removing her fake leg braces to have sex.

Heather is upset that the film seemingly mocks people with physical disabilities.

‘When Heather saw Paul’s new friend appearing on screen with a similar injury to herself, she was disgusted,’ a pal tells the Daily Star. ‘Rosanna’s character gets turned on by accidents. Heather told pals she finds this reprehensible.’

Sir Paul, 65, who is going through a messy divorce with the former glamour model, was snapped last month relaxing with Rosanna on a visit to Kenwood House in Hampstead.

Sir Paul McCartney’s girl pal meets daughter>>

Sir Paul McCartney snapped with Rosanna Arquette>>