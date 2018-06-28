These photos are the sweetest

Helen Flanagan might have only given birth to her second daughter Delilah over the weekend, but the Coronation Street star is already enjoying motherhood as she took her newest arrival to the park on Wednesday.

Documenting the sweet moment on Instagram, the mum-of-two – who also shares two-year-old Matilda with fiance Scott Sinclair – posted adorable new photos of her family as they relaxed in the hot weather.

In one snap, the I’m A Celebrity star is is seen breastfeeding six-day-old Delilah Ruby while her eldest daughter plays with flowers beside her.

Both Helen’s little girls are dressed in cute pink dresses as another photo sees Matilda kissing her new baby sister on the lips. Our hearts have officially melted.

Next to the series of pics taken in Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow, 27-year-old Helen wrote: ‘My life now feeding my baby girl and making sure my big girl gets lots of love.

‘Our girls @scotty__sinclair Matilda and Delilah so lucky, so in love with both my beautiful girls #DelilahRuby5daysold’.

The telly star’s 633k followers were quick to gush over the sweet snaps and many praised her for sharing a photo of her breastfeeding.

‘Well done keep up the amazing work feeding that beautiful girl as well as loving your 1st. And you look amazing already xxx’, said one.



While another commented: ‘Huge congratulations to you all and thank you for helping to normalise breastfeeding, you look amazing!’

A third wrote: ‘A lovely picture. So glad to see a fellow breast feeding mummy’, while a fourth added: ‘What beautiful pictures. U look stunning and ur babies are too x’.

Helen has previously spoken out about breastfeeding, revealing that it helped her shed the pounds after her first pregnancy with little Matilda.

‘I put my figure after having Matilda purely down to breastfeeding, which for me sped up my metabolism’, she told her Instagram followers. Before adding: ‘I didn’t go to the gym or diet once.’

The actress announced the birth of her second-born on Saturday as she shared a sweet black and white photo cradling the tot.

‘Our beautiful precious daughter Delilah Ruby Sinclair was born yesterday on the 22nd of June at 5.18pm weighing 6lbs 15oz’, she wrote.

Congrats again, Helen and Scott!