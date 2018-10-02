How amazing does the new mum look?!

Looking after a newborn baby is a busy, busy time. Heck, Helen Flanagan doesn’t even find time to get dressed any more!

Okay, we’re joking obvs. But how amazing does new mum Helen look in her latest snap?!

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old former Corrie star shared a snap of herself looking smoking in a oversized cardigan and a pink polka dot bra.

Just four months after welcoming her youngest tot, baby daughter Delilah Ruby Sinclair, the mother-of-two flaunted her washboard stomach to her 720k followers.

Fans have been very quick to share complimentary messages with Helen.

One message reads: ‘How do you look like that with kids so young! Absolute high 5 to you!!!’

Others shared messages such as, ‘you look amazing mama‘,’you look fire’ and ‘Lovely mum and person. Wish i looked that good sipping tea’.

People of Instagram, we totally agree!

It was back to her usual mum duties later in the day, however, as Helen followed up her sizzlin’ snap with an adorable post whilst out-and-about with Delilah.

Posing for the snap, Helen and her ‘mini me’ enjoy their day out in matching tracksuits.

Helen, who is also mother to two year old Matilda Jessica, welcomed her second daughter with footballer boyfriend Scott Sinclair in June of this year.

However, Helen is in no rush to change the dynamic of her beloved family unit – with no plans to walk down the aisle any time soon, despite being engaged to Scott.

‘We’ve not set a date for the wedding yet, but it’ll be next summer,’ she revealed. ‘With getting engaged in May and then having Delilah, there just wasn’t time to plan it for this year.

Helen, whose been with Scott since 2009, added: ‘Scott and I have been together for like 10 years, so it’s quite nice to get married when we’ve built a life together and everything is so lovely and secure.’

Lets hope we get an invite to the big day!