Helen hopes her openness will support others in their own anxiety battles



In support of World Mental Health Day, former Corrie star Helen Flanagan has shared her own post detailing struggles with postpartum anxiety.

28-year-old Helen is a mother to her two daughters, having welcomed her baby Delilah alongside fiance Scott Sinclair in June of this year, making three-year-old Matilda a big sister.

Since becoming a mother, the former Corrie babe often speaks of how precious her daughters are.

However, in light of today’s campaign surrounding mental health, Helen has candidly shared battles with postpartum anxiety in a moving post.

Posting a snap of herself and Matilda posing in the mirror, Helen revealed how her first plunge into motherhood left her battling with severe anxiety issues.

After highlighting that her intentions are to support others their own anxiety struggles, Helen shared: ‘If I can make someone feel less on their own that’s a good thing.’

‘My anxiety was at it’s worse after having Matilda and I worked with an anxiety therapist and it really worked for me’, she added.

Speaking of how motherhood has aided her struggle with anxiety, Helen concluded her post: ‘Becoming a mummy has helped me massively, so many people struggle with mental health issues it is nothing to be ashamed of and it’s important to be kind.’

Many have been quick to reach out to Helen regarding her candid post. One user shared: ‘Thanks for sharing and talking about this . So important xxx’

Agreeing, another posted: ‘Thanks for posting, I too suffer from anxiety and depression, I take each day as it comes.’

One user added: ‘Love your honesty, so many people struggle in silence people should not be ashamed to say they’re not ok.’

We love Helen’s openness on such an important subject.

For more information on anxiety and the resources available, head over *here* to the official NHS website.