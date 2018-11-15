Helen Flanagan hits back at ‘mum shamers’ after sparking debate over decision to begin weaning 5-month-old daughter

The Coronation Street star has kicked back

TAGS:

Helen Flanagan is one famous mum who manages to keep it 100% real with followers.

Remaining candid about all things motherhood, the Coronation Street star is a frequent advocate for shifting the stigma surrounding public breastfeeding.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan candidly reveals how she dealt with ‘crippling anxiety’ after giving birth

However, the 28-year-old has once again been forced to hit back at ‘mum-shamers’ – after opening up about her decision to begin weaning five-month-old daughter Delilah onto solid foods.

In a post shared this morning, Helen posed with her teeny tot as the pair chowed down on some breakfast – revealing she has begun introducing solid foods into her baby’s diet.

‘We are weaning 💞! Xx ,’ she captioned the shot, before explaining that she’d waited until three-year-old daughter Matilda was six months old before beginning the weaning process.

‘I always said with my second baby I’d start earlier with weaning just to get them used to it,’ the soap star added.

View this post on Instagram

We are weaning 💞! Xx With Matilda I waited till she was 6 months before I started weaning her and I just hated weaning so much 😩x Matilda would never ever take a spoon from me and had absolutely no interest in food until way past she was one years old, only had interest in milk x Everyone in my family tried to try to get Matilda to wean even my nanna😄. Weaning used to really stress me out, as a first time mum with Matilda I’d feel like argh what am I doing wrong why won’t she wean for me and I’d worry especially as she was a slim baby girl 😩 I always said with my second baby I’d start earlier with weaning just to get them used to it and I’d always said to my mum I hope I have a baby that will eat for me 😄x Delilah loves her food and the spoon so I’m so relieved and it’s so cute x I did baby led weaning with Matilda which has a lot of positives but it made me worried that my baby was going to choke at first and would at first only do the baby led weaning when Scott was home from training 😄x Which obviously they don’t choke if you look into baby led weaning but I wasn’t as confident with Matilda as I am with Delilah x Matilda is still not an amazing eater and me and scott are always trying with her food but I’m hoping Delilah will be great and I’ll be able to get Matilda eating vegetables x I’m going to make my own baby food too I tried it loads with Matilda but it all went to waste 😄 would love to hear how other mummy’s are finding weaning? I really feel like each baby is different, Delilah is five months next week and she seems really ready and really enjoying💞🍏🍌🍉🥦xxx

A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan) on

However, after receiving a number of critical messages regarding the decision, Helen has been forced to issue another statement shunning the comments.

Asserting the decision to begin weening is an individual one to each mother, Helen explained: ‘I’m not an expert but I do think each baby is different.

‘I’m only giving her little licks of the spoon not the whole packet and on the baby packages it says from 4 months onwards and no mum shaming please that I didn’t boil the fruit.’

After adding that Delilah is still being partially breastfed, Helen continued: ‘It doesn’t make you a better mum what ever your choice of feeding. I do think as Mums we’re all in it together, we should support each other, it’s not a competition.

‘We’re all just trying our best really no one is perfect and we should uplift each other as women as it’s the best job but not always the easiest.’

View this post on Instagram

So this morning I posted about weaning my baby girl at nearly 5 months and I got quite a lot of negative comments. I like to be honest and open on my Instagram, I like to share my real experiences and it’s great if I can help other Mums! I know a lot of Mums follow me so I wasn’t being irresponsible posting that I’m weaning my baby who’s nearly five months. I’m not an expert but I do think each baby is different. Matilda was walking at 11 months and some little ones take longer with that but she wasn’t great with her food. I suppose they all go at their own pace and Delilah is loving little baby fruit purées and is really interested 😄🍏xxx I’m only giving her little licks of the spoon not the whole packet and on the baby packages it says from 4 months onwards and no mum shaming please that I didn’t boil the fruit. I am still feeding her myself and will do as long as she needs x I breastfeed and my toddler is still in my bed 😄 but what works for me won’t work for someone else. It doesn’t make you a better mum what ever your choice of feeding 💘x I do think as Mums we’re all in it together, we should support each other, it’s not a competition. 💪💞 We’re all just trying our best really no one is perfect and we should uplift each other as women as it’s the best job but not always the easiest 💞 Beautiful coat and beret @emile.et.rose 💓

A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan) on

Fans have been very quick to share supportive messages with the mother-of-two, with many defending her decision.

‘She can do what she believes is right for her own child , there are no rules,’ said one.

Agreeing, another posted: ‘I started weaning my daughter at just over four months because she wanted the food! You know your baby!! 👏💕 .’

 

 