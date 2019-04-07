As Now magazine printed it's last issue, all it's favourite celebrities give their well-wishes and fond memories....

After 23 years, Now magazine has closed it’s pages for the last time, but to celebrate its final ever issue, some of your favourite celebrities have paid tribute, telling us what Now magazine means to them.

‘Now magazine was a part of my childhood, back when you couldn’t get celebrity gossip directly to your phones. Back then I never would have believed I would be featured inside those glossy covers. Now magazine allowed me to tell my stories through my own words during my TV career. Thank you to the writers and the readers. You will be massively missed xx’

Holly Hagan

‘It’s been a pleasure working with the team, I really appreciate some of the fun and flirty stories and pieces we have done together, I appreciate you and I wish you all the best for the future.’

Calum Best

‘Sad that Now magazine is no longer with. We’ve had a great relationship over the years and you will never be forgotten. All my love Now and forever x’

Peter Andre

‘Over my last 20 years in the industry Now magazine has been there every step of the way. I’m going to miss them, and thank you to the wonderful people who have worked there throughout the years I can’t mention you all, lots of love’

Michelle Heaton

‘I’d like to thank Now magazine for being a platform, for reporting on what’s hot and what’s not, for giving us a chance. One Love x’

Simon Webbe

‘Sad to see that Now magazine is no longer, it’s always played a huge part in the entertainment industry and I’m going to miss it and everyone involved.’

Jasmin Walia

‘So sad to hear about the mag, have been a massive fan for years!! x’

TOWIE’s Bobby Cole Norris

‘The original celeb mag has gone. Thanks for the good times, Now mag. People, keep buying magazines – they’re a platform for all new talent.’

Louis Walsh

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

‘I’m soooo sad to see Now mag leave our shelves. It’s always been such a positive and fun read… end of an era… Thanks for all your support, I love you!’

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace

‘To everyone at Now, good luck for your next chapter! I’m sure it will be as fun and as brilliant as you have been at Now! Sending you all the love and magic… xxx’

Gabby Allen

‘Laters peeps! Now you know how we roll!! Thanks for all your support. G to the O to the O to the D to the B to the Y to the E – it’s GOODBYE from me!’

Honey G

AND THAT’S A WRAP….