The former Geordie Shore star is ready for a 'new chapter'

Holly Hagan has revealed her excitement over getting her famous ‘FF’ breasts reduced.

The former Geordie Shore star, 26, has gone in for the operation today and she can’t wait for a ‘new chapter.’

Sharing a selfie with her surgeon, Holly told followers: ‘GOODBYE FFs, you have brought me great joy and made me a lot of money over the years.

‘But it’s time for a new chapter in the extremely capable hands of Mr Hassan.’

Holly wrote on Instagram earlier this week: ‘So this Thursday it’ll be time to say goodbye to these boobs.

‘They have served me well and I wouldn’t trust anybody with my reduction other than Mr Hassan I am so excited for smaller boobies.’

Holly has been open about her desire to have smaller boobs in the past.

Speaking in 2017, she said: ‘I put clothes on and think they look ridiculous and stupid now.

‘It’ll be a long process as I want to go to a C or a D, so I might have to have the implants completely removed for a while to wait for the skin to go, which means I’ll be implantless!

‘I’m really scared what they’ll look like if that has to happen, and that they’ll be two saggy sacks of skin. I hope that doesn’t happen,’ she added.

She also revealed her fears over losing her current level of fitness after the op.

‘Right now I’m at the gym six or seven days a week as I want to be in shape,’ she said.

‘Having the op will mean spending about six weeks away from the gym, so I really don’t want to slip back into old habits and end up just sitting in bed eating again.’

Good luck, Holly!