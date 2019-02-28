This is something we'd love to see...

Holly Hagan has expressed a keen interest in showcasing her vocal ability in front of the nation – but only if she can bring along some friends.

The 26-year-old teased that she’d be interested in joining Celebrity X Factor when it returns later this year.

But Holly admits she would only take part in the show if her former Geordie Shore castmates, Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei, came along for the ride.

‘Me, Charlotte and Sophie can actually all sing,’ she insisted.

‘We used to all sing together in the Geordie Shore house all the time and we sounded great.

‘I could do celebrity X Factor with those two but I could never do it on my own.’

She added: ‘It would be fabulous TV. We are actually all really good.’

Holly also let slip that the trio previously recorded a secret single, a cover version of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun.’

She added to Daily Star online: ‘We tried to record a single once, it was really funny. We did a remix of ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’… it’s not out there.

‘It never got released. I lost my voice halfway through recording it. I was fuming.’

Simon Cowell revealed earlier this month plans to air both a Celebrity and All Star version of The X Factor this year.

‘I want to clear up any myths — because I’ve got some exciting news,’ Simon told The Sun.

‘I’ve had a meeting with ITV, I’ve told them what I think we’d like to do with X Factor because we’ve been waiting to have this opportunity.’

He added: ‘We haven’t exactly confirmed the dates or the order of the shows, but essentially there are going to be two versions of X Factor running this year.

‘I think it’s going to be huge, it’s the best I’ve felt about this show in years.’

Simon’s admission comes after he expressed his interest in reviving the celebrity version after previously calling it ‘pointless’.

‘Celebrity X Factor wasn’t one of my favourite shows, but for some reason I do actually want to do it again,’ he told The Sun in December.

‘I’m hoping we’re going to do this soon. I’d like to mentor David Walliams!’