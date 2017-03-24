Holly and Kyle had a tumultuous three years together

One of the cardinal rules about tattoos is to NEVER get your partner’s name done: if a break-up happens down the line, you’re stuck with an ex for all time (without cover-ups or removal).

Using this logic, it definitely means that getting your partner’s face inked on your body is a giant no-no – and unfortunately for Holly Hagan, this is a worry that she’s now dealing with, as she’s confirmed that she and Kyle Christie have split, just weeks after she had him inked on her neck.

Holly, 25, took to Instagram on Friday afternoon (24th March) to let her fans know of her surprise breakup – and according to her, they’ve kept their separation quiet for a number of weeks.

‘Before lots of twisted fabricated stories come out in the press I just want to set the record straight,’ she began her statement.

‘Kyle and I split a few weeks ago very amicably. Nobody had done anything wrong and it’s certainly not because of the tattoo…

‘We had a crazy 3 years together and it just came to a natural end. We grew so much and learned a lot about ourselves and personally I’ve came out of it stronger than I ever thought possible (sic).

‘We made a lot of great memories and travelled the world together but it’s time for a new chapter for both of us. I’ll always love Kyle and his family for the past three years!’

The truth ❤ A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Holly signed off her note by joking that the split may actually assist her in her dieting attempts:

‘Maybe I’ll actually be able to get this weight off now I’m not hunting through his chocolate draw [sic]

‘But all jokes aside this was best for both of us and we knew that so there will never be any bad blood’.

Ahh, how adult and mature of them! Fellow celebs, take note – this is how to make a break-up public! Here’s hoping they’re both doing okay!