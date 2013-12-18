Holly Hagan’s boob job surgery hell

Holly Hagan's implant was moving around on TV

When she was just 18, Holly Hagan got her first boob job, costing £4,000 and taking her from a 36C to a 36D.

But after two years, they were misshapen.

‘I’d paid all that money but then they were pointing at the floor,’ Holly says. ‘It was awful. They started going really saggy as I lost quite a lot of weight. The implant kept slipping, too.

‘The flat bit was on the outside. It happened on Geordie Shore.’

Holly opted for a second boob job (with a lift, too) to solve the problem.

‘My boobs cost me around £12,000 in total,’ she adds.

‘If I hadn’t been on Geordie Shore, I wouldn’t have been able to fix them.

‘So I’d warn other girls about doing what I did. It’s best to pick a surgeon who cares about you and who is going to do the best for you.’

The Harley Street Skin Clinic’s Lesley Reynolds agrees.

‘People go on price,’ she says.

‘But surgery isn’t something they should be entrusting to a bargain-basement surgeon.’

Don’t miss this week’s Now magazine – download the digital edition now

SEXY VIDEO Geordie Shore lads strip off for Now’s sexy shoot

SEE PICTURES Geordie Shore does Downton Abbey

SEE PICTURES MTV reveals the cast of Geordie Shore