Don't ask Holly to do overtime!

Holly Willoughby is set to fly the This Morning nest, leaving Phillip Schofield to fend for himself as she joins Declan Donnelly for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The busy mum will be jetting her family out to Oz with her – as husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, four-year-old Chester, seven-year-old Belle and nine-year-old Harry will also be kicking back in Australia’s Golden Coast for the three weeks.

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Inside Holly Willoughby’s lavish Australian £1,800 per night hotel

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Despite uprooting her brood for the series, Holly will be preoccupied in the jungle – meaning there won’t be much spare family time.

However, we’re sure the 37-year-old will manage to queeze in a *little* down time – as she recently revealed a simple trick for achieving a perfect work/life balance…

Speaking with Hello, Holly shared she has a ‘strict’ no bringing work home rule. ‘I’m quite strict with myself so when I’m at work,’ she explained.

‘They are my work hours and I get a lot achieved in a small amount of time, like ‘go go go, get it done, get it done’ and then it’s like ‘bang home time – bye everyone!’ and then the phone goes off and everything shuts down and I’m a mum.

‘I’m really strict, to the point where I probably drive everyone completely mad.’

‘That’s the way it has to be otherwise you don’t have a work/life balance,’ Holly said.

The much loved TV presenter is certainly not afraid to make career sacrifices for motherhood, asserting her family duties to be number one priority.

In fact, she recently halted participation in the launch of her forthcoming lifestyle brand Truly – after reassessing the lack of available family time it would leave her.

Announcing she’d parted ways from the start up, Holly shared a message on social media detailing the reason behind the decision.

‘This is not something I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home,’ she said.

Can we be part of your family, Holly?!