Holly Willoughby admits ‘family always comes first’ as she opens up about ‘difficult’ work life balance

Holly Willoughby opened up during a visit to Good Morning Britain.

TAGS:

Last week, it was announced that Holly Willoughby would be parting ways with her lifestyle brand Truly – just weeks before it was due to launch.

Following a series of social media posts regarding the brand, 37-year-old Holly took to Instagram to sever ties.

More: Holly Willoughby reveals her skincare secret in make-up free selfie – and its only £2.99!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In a message shared with her four million followers, Holly claimed her involvement with the start up was jeopardizing family time.

Holly shared: ‘To launch a brand needs total dedication and at the moment… this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home.’

Following this, the mother of three has now discussed the unexpected decision in further detail – having taken a trip from the This Morning studios to make a rare appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Answering GMB host Piers Morgan‘s queries,  Holly said: ‘Well, it was a really difficult decision, I mean you don’t enter into anything like that lightly at all.’

‘But I think for me, that work-life balance thing is probably the hardest thing I have to juggle.’

She explained: ‘I am a working mum and, yeah, it was a decision that kind of had to be taken really.’

Holly, who is married to Dan Baldwin, then hinted that her decision to accept the presenting role on I’m A Celebrity also contributed to the final call on Truly.

‘I never expected the end of the year to be like this really anyway, I didn’t know all of this would be happening.’

View this post on Instagram

🦋💎🌊🐳🐬💙… all the blues x

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

It was confirmed back in August of this year that Holly will step in for Ant McPartlin and assist Declan Donnelly in presenting I’m A Celeb.

Speaking of the decision, Holly told ITV: ‘I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit.’

As always, its family first with Holly – and it is currently believed that she will bring her three young children with her to Australia.