Holly Willoughby opened up during a visit to Good Morning Britain.

Last week, it was announced that Holly Willoughby would be parting ways with her lifestyle brand Truly – just weeks before it was due to launch.

Following a series of social media posts regarding the brand, 37-year-old Holly took to Instagram to sever ties.

In a message shared with her four million followers, Holly claimed her involvement with the start up was jeopardizing family time.

Holly shared: ‘To launch a brand needs total dedication and at the moment… this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home.’

Following this, the mother of three has now discussed the unexpected decision in further detail – having taken a trip from the This Morning studios to make a rare appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Answering GMB host Piers Morgan‘s queries, Holly said: ‘Well, it was a really difficult decision, I mean you don’t enter into anything like that lightly at all.’

‘But I think for me, that work-life balance thing is probably the hardest thing I have to juggle.’

Speaking of her role as mother to children Chester, four, Belle, seven and Harry, nine, Holly then added that she will always reassess her workload for her family.