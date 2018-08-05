So.Much.Love

Holly Willoughby has given fans a rare glimpse into her private life with an ADORABLE snap to celebrate her 11th wedding anniversary with husband Dan Baldwin.

The This Morning host shared a heartfelt message alongside a black and white photo of her nuzzling into her producer hubby.

‘11 years baby… your love gets sweeter every day… love you,’ she captioned the Instagram snap on Saturday.

Fans of the TV presenter shared in her joy, with many expressing their admiration for the couple.

One wrote: ‘Happy Anniversary to you both with many more anniversary’s to follow. @hollywilloughby your both glowing with #Love #Togetherness #Prosperity #Happiness’.

Another added: ‘What a beautiful picture of you both many congratulations and wish u an even longer lasting marriage’.

A third said: ‘This picture speaks a thousand words 🙂 happy anniversary to u both xx’.

While a fourth added: ‘Well done to ye!! So nice to have found your soulmate who supports you through ALL of life’s little and BIG UPS and Down’s.’

Holly and Dan are celebrating on holiday in Portugal with their three children, Harry, nine, Belle, seven and three-year-old Chester. Her co-host Phillip Schofield and his family are also enjoying the break with them.

Holly married Dan – who she got close to on the set of children’s TV show Ministry Of Mayhem in 2004 – when she was 26 years old at romantic Amberley Castle in Arundel, West Sussex.

Speaking of her choice of wedding venue, she told OK! magazine at the time: ‘We used to go there when I was little for lunch every time there was a special occasion. I think I just knew I would get married there.’

Last year, the presenter admitted the couple are as loved up as ever as she told OK! magazine: ‘We still fancy the pants off each other’.

Congratulations Holly and Dan!