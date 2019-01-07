Could she ruin Ant and Dec's winning streak?

After winning the award for Best Presenter 18 years in a row, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donelly’s unbeaten record faces being broken by none other than their pal, Holly Willoughby.

Despite Ant being off most of the year as a result of a trip to rehab and a drink drive charge, the dynamic television duo, both 43, have been nominated alongside other famous faces including, Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton, Phillip Schofield and Holly.

Holly proved popular when she stepped into Ant’s shoes at the end of last year, to co-present alongside Dec on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The bubbly presenter, 37, went down so well with fans down under that some even called for her to replace Ant full time on the jungle show.

But, Holly soon dismissed rumours of a return on next year’s series, admitting of her time on the show: ‘This was a one off once in a lifetime adventure.’

Last month, the Sun revealed that Ant had been cleared to return to work next month and would be re joining Dec for this year’s I’m A Celebrity, as well as Britian’s Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Meanwhile, fans were delighted when the mum-of-three returned to their This Morning screens today alongside her on screen ‘husband’ Phillip, 56.

‘Awww so amazing to see @Schofe and @hollywills back together on @thismorning we missed you Holly! #reunited,’ commented one.

While another added: ‘O we have missed you and the fits of giggles x.’

A third chimed in: ‘This Morning is just so much better with @hollywills and @Schofe #ThisMorning.’

We can’t deny that it is a pretty tough call between Holly and the unbeaten duo for best presenter this year…

Words by Becky Waldren