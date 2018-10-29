Holly bid farewell to This Morning last Thursday.

As Holly Willoughby prepares to jet off to Australia for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! the mother-of-three is enjoying some final home comforts.

With the entire Willoughby brood uprooting to the Golden Coast for the forthcoming series, Holly took some time out for a final night out in Blighty.

Hitting up swanky Covent Garden restaurant The Delauney for a spot of Sunday dinner, 37-year-old Holly stepped out in a black and red floral tea dress with a long black overcoat and matching quilted clutch.

Looking a little anxious ahead of the forthcoming filming schedule, Holly kept things polished – styling her tresses into a slick long bob, with a simple make-up look of lippy, a flush of blush and a touch of mascara.

Holly has been enjoying a little spare time out of her hectic life – having bid a temporary farewell to This Morning last Thursday.

Over the weekend, the mother of nine-year-old Harry, seven-year-old Belle and Chester, four, revealed she’d been spending the down time whipping up some goodies in the kitchen.

As the family celebrated the Halloween festivities, Holly revealed some tasty treats she’d baked with the youngest of her brood.

Unveiling a tray of monster themed baked goods with little eyes stuck in them, Holly said: ‘Chester and I feeling pretty smug about these… Halloween cupcake anyone?’

Fans were quick to comment on the delicious bites.

‘They look amazing,’ said one. Agreeing, another added: ‘Yummy. I would love to eat one’

With Rochelle Humes parking herself next to Philip Schofield on the famous sofa for the time being, Holly will be joining Declan Donnelly for the five week filming stint.

However, she is jetting husband Dan Baldwin and their entire family out for the stay – with the family allegedly staying in the lap of luxury.

Priced at a whopping £1,800 per night, Holly and co will reportedly staying at the swanky five star Palazzo Versace hotel.