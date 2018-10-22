Can we come and stay please, Holly?!

Whilst we spend October dreaming of warmer climes and winter sunshine, Holly Willoughby prepares to jet the sunny land of Australia for her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Yup, it’s alright for some!

Holly will make her debut appearance alongside Declan Donnelly on the hit ITV show, stepping in for Ant McPartlin whilst he takes some time out of his showbiz schedule.

However, as a busy mother-of-three, 37-year-old Holly can’t simply put her mum duties on the back burner.

Instead, the much loved This Morning personality will be jetting her entire brood out to join her on Australia’s Gold Coast… and they’ll all be living in the lap of luxury.

Believed to be uprooting husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, four-year-old Chester, seven-year-old Belle and nine-year-old Harry, the family will reportedly stay in the swanky five star Palazzo Versace hotel whilst Down Under.

The hotel, which is the only holiday resort which boasts eight stars in the world, comes at an equally lux price tag.

Holly-and-co are believed to be resting their weary heads in a reported £1,800-per-night apartment – meaning big bosses at ITV could potentially fork out a £63,000 bill for the family throughout the series.

And, by the looks of the official Palazzo Versace hotel Instagram account, the gang are in for a treat!

