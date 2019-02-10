Holly Willoughby celebrates her 38th birthday with rare family photo

Happy birthday Holly!

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby rang in her 38th birthday at a relaxing spa resort with her three children.

The blonde beauty took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into her big day, as she shared a photo of herself cuddling on a sofa with her daughter Belle, seven, and two sons Harry, nine, and Chester, four – whom she has with her hubby Dan Baldwin.

‘Hugs, happiness and birthday bundles…Hello 38… what do you have in store? 💕✨⭐️🌈⚡️🍭🎂🍾🎀💖,’ Holly wrote alongside the sweet image, which saw her make-up free and lying down on a sofa as her children swarmed her with love.

And fans just couldn’t get enough of the adorable photo, as they wished Holly a happy birthday and praised her for maintaining her youthful looks.

’38 😮 as if you beauty you don’t look a day over 30 😘😘 xxxx’ one wrote.

’38 and looking 28🔥😘Happy birthday😘🎂🥂🎁’ another said

‘WAIT YOURE 38! YOU LOOK YOUNGER THAN 38.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: ‘Overwhelmed’ Holly Willoughby left National Television Awards in tears after VERY emotional night

The mum-of-three then uploaded a picture as she relaxed in a hot tub, telling her 5.1 million followers: ‘Can I stay here please… ‘

The weekend away comes after week of celebrations for Holly.

On Thursday, the blonde bombshell got all teary-eyed on This Morning, as her co-host Phillip Schofield surprised her with a basket of puppies.

‘My present to you!’ Phillip said, as he presented her with a basket of Pomeranian puppers.

And of course, she lost it!

Haha.

And on Friday, she shared a picture on Instagram, pretty much summing up what it means to be 38.

In the snap, Holly can be seen downing a drink, while at The Streets concert.

She captioned the picture: ‘Just about sums it up…’

Looks like our kind of birthday tbh!

Enjoy, Holly!