Having returned from Australia following her trip Down Under, we’re sure the lovely Holly Willoughby is enjoying every last minute of the festivities.

With Christmas right around the corner, the 37-year-old is back in the comfort of her own home.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the mother-of-three revealed how the Willoughby brood are celebrating Christmas – posting a very smiley selfie for followers.

Clutching at a glass of something bubbly, Holly beams for the happy shot – rocking a festive jumper emblazoned with a very cheeky message.

‘I can get you on the naughty list,’ the red knit reads.

‘Already on it @shishib ❤,’ a cheeky Holly captioned the post.

As expected, countless fans have responded to Holly’s jolly snap with their own well wishes for the best-loved presenter.

‘Love the top xx,’ one posted, whilst another added: ‘❤ that top!! xx’

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘I’m always on the naughty list, it’s more FUN 😜’

With a high profile presenting stint on Dancing on Ice just around the corner, starting in early January, Holly has barely had time to adjust to life back in Blighty.

Despite her hugely popular time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly, however, Holly has sadly dispelled any possibility of her returning to the jungle next year.

Having stepped in for Ant McPartlin, who opted out of all showbiz responsibilities due to some personal reasons, Holly revealed she won’t be flying back Down Under – as it’s ‘not even an option’.

After being asked if she’d present the show as a trio with Ant and Dec, Holly shared: ‘I just don’t think it’s even an option. I’m not even thinking about that.

‘I’ll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it as everyone else is.

‘That’s what I was most jealous of, here I am standing here when you’re all drinking red wine in front of the fire.’

Let’s hope she changes her mind!