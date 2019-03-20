Naughty Holly...

Holly Willoughby left her Celebrity Juice co-stars speechless after she seductively grabbed her boobs during a naughty game of charades this week.

The 38-year-old was tasked with acting flirty with someone as she entered the ‘House of Jeff Brazier’ for Thursday’s upcoming episode.

And like a pro, Holly had fellow guest Mark Wright and host Keith Lemon fixated on her as she wiggled her hips and rolled her tongue as she tried to act out flirty behaviour.

Holding either side of her chest, Holly really sent pulses racing as she cheekily winked at Mark and Keith watching her from the sidelines.

Commenting on her sexy dance moves, Keith couldn’t help but make a few rude remarks.

He joked: ‘If you’re a teenage boy at home and your parents have gone out, get your tissues. This is my gift to you.’

And while Keith tried to guess Holly’s charade, Mark urged her to keep dancing.

He said: ‘Don’t answer keep her doing that. I like this next bit coming up.’

But it wasn’t just Holly’s flirty moves that had the men gripped, as she later took it up a notch when she had to play mouth-to-mouth jelly relay with John Barrowman and Emily Atack.

Standing on a block, Holly attempted to spit the jelly down into John’s mouth, but it missed and splattered on the floor.

Not deterred however, John picked up the jelly and he and Holly successfully exchanged it between each other’s mouths.

Thursday’s episode marks the return of the new series, which sees Paddy McGuinness replace Fearne Cotton.

It was revealed in February that Paddy would be taking over Fearne’s position as team captain after she stepped down from the role following a ten-year stint.