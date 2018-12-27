The daytime telly star has plenty of shows already under her belt, including I'm A Celeb and Celebrity Juice, but she draws the line at this...

It’s been a fantastic year for Holly Willoughby. Taking a break from her usual spot alongside Phil on the This Morning sofa, Hols ventured to the jungle to step in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here – and was an instant hit.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Ratings soared, averaging a tidy 12.6mil – the highest in the show’s history – and viewers couldn’t get enough of Holly’s down-to-earth approach, as she screeched her way through Bushtucker Trials and enjoyed many a giggle with co-host Declan Donnelly.

But despite her ever-increasing popularity, the presenter is drawing the line at THIS celebrity fave – despite admitting that her kids would love to see her take part.

More: TOWIE’S Arg Argent reveals girlfriend Gemma Collins is upset with him for THIS reason…

At the launch of ITV’s Dancing on Ice, Holly, 37, admitted: ‘My children would love to see me skating on the show. I’ve been skating with them and can sort of get around.

‘I’ll do it for fun at this time of year but not dancing.’

She added: ‘Nothing is out of the question but it is probably highly unlikely for me to go anywhere near the ice.’

Hols will return to present the show with co-host Philip Schofield on January 6th.

The confirmed line-up is as follows:

Wes Nelson

Didi Conn

Saara Aalto

Jane Danson

Mark Little

Melody Thornton

Ryan Sidebottom

Saira Khan

Brian McFadden

James Jordan

Gemma Collins

Richard Blackwood

The panel of judges will include Jason Gardiner, Diversity star Ashley Banjo and Olympic skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.