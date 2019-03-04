Holly Willoughby well and truly outdid herself on Dancing On Ice last night when she stepped out wearing this stunning burgundy dress.

Ahead of her appearance on the ITV show alongside Phillip Schofield, the 38-year-old took to Instagram with a snap of the incredible floor-length dress with featured one sleeve and a huge slit up the side.

This Morning favourite Holly accessorised with black strappy shoes and wore her hair back in a sophisticated bun.

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment on the photo, with one writing: ‘Wow you look amazing in that dress 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️’

‘Woowww you are gorgeous 🔥😘😍💖,’ said another, while a third simply added: ‘Out of this world!’

Holly’s social media snaps didn’t end there, as she then went on to give fans a rare glimpse of her daughter Belle, seven.

The mum-of-three – who also shares Harry, nine, and Chester, four, with husband Dan Baldwin – captured her middle child wearing a pretty black dress while her long blonde hair falls down her back.

‘Pre-show peek with Belle,’ Holly proudly captioned the photograph which sees the little one looking out onto the ice ahead of last night’s semi-final. How cute is that?

It’s not the first time the kids have visited their mum at work – last month she shared a photograph of youngest Chester looking around the Dancing On Ice set with his cousins. AW!

This comes after Holly wowed fans with a selfie next to her lookalike mum while at the naming ceremony for cruise ship MSC Bellissima on Saturday night.

Posting on Instagram yet again, the star shared a gorgeous photo of the pair together on the boat ahead of the event in Southampton, along with the simple caption: ‘Mumma… 🎀’

And her followers couldn’t get over how similar the pair look, with Piers Morgan even commenting: ‘Sister, surely?’ while Spice Girl pal Emma Bunton added: ‘So gorgeous!’