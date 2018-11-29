Give us a cut of the cheque, you two!

Currently in the midst of a new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, we’re officially in full blown jungle mode.

And whilst there has been plenty talk surrounding the expensive celebrity cheques, it appears ITV hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly will also be racking up the big bucks for their stint Down Under.

Having jetted to Australia for the much-loved reality show, Holly and Dec are believed to be earning the very same wage as each other – accumulating a cool £2.5 million each for their time spent in the Ozzie outback.

According to Heat, Dec is pocketing the same salary as his new co-host – who is filling in for Ant McPartlin whilst he takes time out of showbiz responsibilities following a difficult year in his personal life.

If a bout of recent allegations are to be believed, big bosses at ITV have been anything but tightfisted with the cash.

In fact, The Mirror has reported that producers forked out a whopping £63,000 to fly Holly out to Oz with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their children, Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester all in tow.

With the family reportedly residing in a super luxe condo in the Palazzo Versace Hotel, totalling at a steep £1,770-per-night, Holly and co have been living in the finest of quarters.

And, after late camp arrival Noel Edmonds reportedly received the biggest celebrity fee of all time, priced at £600,000, ITV bosses were even forced to scrap a campsite tradition…

For the first time in 17 years, only one late arrival joined the jungle on day five – spelling an end to the usual addition of at least two more campmates.

According to TV insiders, the decision had to be made following a reassessment of their budget.

