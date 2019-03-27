Too cute!

She’s known for keeping her three children out of a spotlight, but every now and then Holly Willoughby gives fans a sneak peak into her personal life.

Today, the 38-year-old delighted her followers as she shared a rare glimpse of her family home that she shares with husband Dan Baldwin, and her three kids: Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: This Morning fans in hysterics as Holly Willoughby shouts ‘WILLY’ during competitive moment with Phillip Schofield

Taking to Instagram, Holly posted a picture of a selection of cuddly toy rabbits lined up on the floor.

She simply captioned the post: ‘Chester’s nearest and dearest… 🐰’

Of course, Holly’s 5.3 million followers were delighted with the snap and took to the comments in their droves.

‘Adorable, our house is full of these bunnies 🐰 too 💕💕💕’ one person commented, while another simply added: ‘So sweet!’

A third person wrote: ‘I wish I could afford a bunny like that… 😕 your little boy is so lucky @hollywilloughby 😘’

And several other followers thought that they’d spotted a real life bunny amongst the cuddly toys, with one fan asking: ‘Am I seeing a real ikle bunny in amongst those adorable collections! #tocute #loveit ❤️ 🐇’

MORE: Holly Willoughby’s REAL AGE revealed and everything else you need to know about the This Morning presenter

Meanwhile, earlier today Holly suffered somewhat of a blunder during an interview on This Morning.

The mum-of-three made a mistake which left Home and Away fans pretty annoyed.

Holly was interviewing soap star Ray Meagher on the ITV1 show alongside Phillip Schofield, when she made the error.

When their chat with the Alf Stewart actor had come to an end, Holly told viewers they could watch the next instalment from Summer Bay on Channel 5 tonight at 6:30pm.

‘*CORRECTION* thought I’d make the correction @hollywills said Home and Away is on Channel 5, but it’s not just on at 6pm it’s on earlier at 1.15pm,’ one person tweeted.

Another adde: ‘Ugh!!! Correction Holly it’s 6pm.’