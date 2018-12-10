I’m A Celebrity 2018: Holly Willoughby flooded with praise from Jungle viewers after sharing rare snap of her brood

Safe flight home, you guys!

It’s been one heck of a year for Holly Willoughbyand co, with the family wrapping up 2018 in Australia for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Holly joined Declan Donnelly on the set of the infamous ITV show, having stepped in for Ant McPartlin during his recovery.

Making sure to share the jungle fun, the mother-of-three also decided to bring her entire brood and husband Dan Baldwin along for the trip – with the whole family lapping up the sunshine Down Under.

With Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester by her side, the 37-year-old has now shared a thankful message on Instagram following the high-profile stint.

Cuddling up to her little ones during a visit to the Jungle campsite, Holly shared: ‘Thank you for having us.’

Thank you for having us … ❤️💚💙💜

As expected, Holly has been inundated with well-wishes from fans.

You were so much fun to watch, Holly! xx,’ shared one, whilst another fan added: ‘You did an unbelievable job! You and Dec work so well together… Much love.’

A third added: ‘Brilliant. I will miss the laughs, you’ve been amazing!’

And it would appear that there is a party in Australia – as Holly has also shared a celebratory snap from the end-of-series party…

Showcasing her glitzy ‘jungle is massive’ hair slides, the lovely lady clutched at a glass of rosé whilst toasting to a record-breaking series.

‘Party time!,’ she captioned the gorgeous shot.

It’s fair to say Holly has been a huge hit with viewers – with countless fans taking to social media to beg the TV lady to return as a contestant next year!

‘If Ant comes back next year please just put Holly IN the Jungle

Agreeing, another added: ‘The real winner of this year’s I’m a celeb? Holly Willoughby. Somehow they’ve gotta get @hollywills back next year

Wishing you a safe flight back to Blighty, Holly!

 

 

 