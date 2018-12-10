Safe flight home, you guys!
It’s been one heck of a year for Holly Willoughbyand co, with the family wrapping up 2018 in Australia for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Holly joined Declan Donnelly on the set of the infamous ITV show, having stepped in for Ant McPartlin during his recovery.
More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: ‘Amazing’ Holly Willoughby leaves Phillip Schofield in stitches as fans call for her to become a contestant
Making sure to share the jungle fun, the mother-of-three also decided to bring her entire brood and husband Dan Baldwin along for the trip – with the whole family lapping up the sunshine Down Under.
With Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester by her side, the 37-year-old has now shared a thankful message on Instagram following the high-profile stint.
Cuddling up to her little ones during a visit to the Jungle campsite, Holly shared: ‘Thank you for having us.’
As expected, Holly has been inundated with well-wishes from fans.
‘You were so much fun to watch, Holly! xx,’ shared one, whilst another fan added: ‘You did an unbelievable job! You and Dec work so well together… Much love.’
A third added: ‘Brilliant. I will miss the laughs, you’ve been amazing!’
And it would appear that there is a party in Australia – as Holly has also shared a celebratory snap from the end-of-series party…
Showcasing her glitzy ‘jungle is massive’ hair slides, the lovely lady clutched at a glass of rosé whilst toasting to a record-breaking series.
‘Party time!,’ she captioned the gorgeous shot.
It’s fair to say Holly has been a huge hit with viewers – with countless fans taking to social media to beg the TV lady to return as a contestant next year!
‘If Ant comes back next year please just put Holly IN the Jungle
#ImACeleb,’ shared one.
Agreeing, another added: ‘The real winner of this year’s I’m a celeb? Holly Willoughby. Somehow they’ve gotta get
@hollywills back next year #ImACeleb’
Wishing you a safe flight back to Blighty, Holly!