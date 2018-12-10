Holly joined Declan Donnelly on the set of the infamous ITV show, having stepped in for Ant McPartlin during his recovery.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Dec 8, 2018 at 10:32am PST

It’s been one heck of a year for Holly Willoughby and co, with the family wrapping up 2018 in Australia for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: ‘Amazing’ Holly Willoughby leaves Phillip Schofield in stitches as fans call for her to become a contestant

Making sure to share the jungle fun, the mother-of-three also decided to bring her entire brood and husband Dan Baldwin along for the trip – with the whole family lapping up the sunshine Down Under.

With Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester by her side, the 37-year-old has now shared a thankful message on Instagram following the high-profile stint.

Cuddling up to her little ones during a visit to the Jungle campsite, Holly shared: ‘Thank you for having us.’

As expected, Holly has been inundated with well-wishes from fans.

‘You were so much fun to watch, Holly! xx,’ shared one, whilst another fan added: ‘You did an unbelievable job! You and Dec work so well together… Much love.’

A third added: ‘Brilliant. I will miss the laughs, you’ve been amazing!’

And it would appear that there is a party in Australia – as Holly has also shared a celebratory snap from the end-of-series party…

Showcasing her glitzy ‘jungle is massive’ hair slides, the lovely lady clutched at a glass of rosé whilst toasting to a record-breaking series.

‘Party time!,’ she captioned the gorgeous shot.

It’s fair to say Holly has been a huge hit with viewers – with countless fans taking to social media to beg the TV lady to return as a contestant next year!

‘If Ant comes back next year please just put Holly IN the Jungle # ImACeleb,’ shared one.