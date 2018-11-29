Doctor Doolittle alert!

Currently the furthest away from home possible, Holly Willoughby has been settling into the Australian way of life whilst filming I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The mother-of-three has flown Down Under to join Declan Donnelly as a temporary replacement for Ant McPartlin – who opted out of the 2018 series due to some personal issues.

However, whilst the five-week filming stint is world’s away from her regular spot on the This Morning sofa, the 37-year-old was able to bring along some home comforts.

Having jetted her husband Dan Baldwin and their children, Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester, over to Oz with her, Holly is in great company whilst residing in the swanky Palazzo Versace Hotel.

One member of the Willoughby clan who sadly couldn’t make the trip overseas is Bluebell the cat.

As a feline, Holly’s beloved kitty wasn’t able to make the long haul flight to Australia – but has still managed to stay in the loop with the daily family happenings…

In fact, Holly even reportedly clears time in her very hectic schedule to make a daily FaceTime call to her beloved pet – who joined her brood at the start of the year.

A recent report published by The Sun has revealed that Holly makes a call back home at 5pm everyday.

‘At around 5pm Holly enjoys a couple of drinks at boutique bar Halycon House, before FaceTiming her cat Bluebell,’ the source shared.

Recently, Holly gave viewers a glimpse of her daily feline FaceTime’s – taking to Instagram to share a screenshot of their catch-up.

‘Cat and Blow-dry/tint … FaceTiming my fav feline,’ she captioned the sweet snap.

Smiling into her camera, Bluebell appears to respond to Holly – looking straight back at her.

Anyone else wondering how Holly and Bluebell communicate?! Doctor Dolittle alert!