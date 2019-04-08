Holly Willoughby finally speaks out on weight loss in candid interview: ‘It’s personal’

Holly Willoughby has admitted she ‘deliberately’ keeps silent on the details behind her recent weight loss.

The This Morning star opened up in a rare interview about the ‘personal’ reason why she usually refuses to publicly discuss her body image.

‘I very deliberately don’t talk about it. Just because I don’t think it’s helpful to the conversation, for women generally,’ the 38-year-old told The Sunday Times Magazine

She added: ‘As long as you are healthy and happy, that’s really all that matters. It’s a personal thing for me, and I think that people get obsessive with it.’

Holly also explained that another reason behind her choice is that she often interviews parents on This Morningwho have lost their children to eating disorders.

She said: ‘On this show I’ve sat across the sofa from mums and dads who’ve lost children to anorexia, or their children are currently going through it, and they sit there and say, “It doesn’t help that there’s such a fascination with weight at the moment.”‘

‘Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it’s not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I’ve eaten that day. It’s not helpful, and it’s not what’s important.’

Meanwhile, Emily Attack and John Barrowman are set to Holly and Phillip Schofield on This Morning when they take a break from the show over Easter.

Actress Emily, 29, who was runner up of the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity took to Instagram today to announce the news to her 1.4 million followers.

Posting a sweet snap of her and new co-host John Barrowman, 52, the former Inbetweeners star excitedly wrote: ‘Morning little chicks! Well isn’t this exciting. I’ll be hosting This Morning with my beloved Barrowman.’

The pair became friends during their stint in the jungle last year, and will appear on our screens again next Friday to fill in from usual replacements, 59-year-old Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, also 59.

Emily seems to have plans to bring some buzz to the programme, adding to her post, “We approve of you having Buck’s Fizz while you watch. See you next Friday 12th April!”

