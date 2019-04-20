While most of us are just enjoying the gorgeous summer sun that’s hitting the UK at the moment, This Morning star Holly Willoughby has just jetted back from a luxury break in the Maldives.

The presenter and her family, including her three children Harry, 9, Belle, 8, and Chester, 4, and husband Dan, all headed off on an Easter holiday to the sun-soaked country, while Holly has some precious time off work.

And excitingly, the TV star revealed that she happened to bump into one of her celeb pals during the break too!

Holly revealed to her 5.4 million Instagram followers that was surprised to meet Davina McCall on holiday in the Maldives, but that it was lovely to spend some ‘real time’ with her.

Clearly close buds, Holly and Davina also posed next to some surf boards, showing off their new holiday activity – and their incredible figures!

In the caption of the snap, Holly wrote, ‘And look who I bump into… such a surprise to get to spend some real time with @davinamccall … you are a total dream boat my kids adore you and seeing our two Chester’s together was just AMAZING!… thank you for taking me surfing… love ya! 💕’

How lovely! See the photo HERE.

Holly’s followers were delighted to see the TV pair together, with one commenting on the pic: ‘How amazing! Gorgeous ladies! 💕’

While another wrote: ‘My two favourite people together 💕💕’.

More: Holly Willoughby surprises fans as she strips down to a towel for bathroom video

This Morning host Holly also shared some more pics of her Maldives getaway, including a rare snap of her three children.

As the kids posed against the backdrop of a stunning sunset, Holly wrote, ‘Heavens above… ✨’

See the picture HERE.

She also shared a third photo of herself sitting by the crystal clear water (Us, jealous? Never…), sporting a deep golden tan.

Alongside the image, she revealed that it had been the ‘perfect’ holiday. Holly wrote: ‘Hard to say goodbye to this… @sixsenseslaamu I unpacked my bag and my mind… home now with beautiful memories of our time at what is such a special place… thank you @sororeslondon for all your help in creating the perfect holiday 🌊💜🐬’.

Holly and her TV partner in crime Phillip Schofield are thought to be returning to This Morning on Tuesday following the Bank Holiday weekend, after Rochelle Humes, John Barrowman and Emily Atack filled in during the Easter break.