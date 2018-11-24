The presenter has taken action!

Holly Willoughby seems to be having the time of her life in the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle – but it seems some fans have been left less than impressed by one part of her time on the show so far.

During the last week, the 37-year-old has come under criticism from some fans, over a certain aspect of her appearance.

Although most fans love Holly’s stunning blonde locks, some viewers appear to have been taking issue with her barnet, commenting that it looks ‘brassy’, and that her roots are coming through.

One commented: ‘I love you Holly but what’s going on with your hair? It’s yellow and your dark roots are coming through badly, just saying.’

While another said: ‘Sorry holly but you really need to do something with your hair it’s not like you at all x’. And a third even wrote: ‘Love holly willoughby, HATE them brassy roots 😨’. Ouch!

But, not one to keep quiet, the mum-of-three has hit back at the negative feedback, with a cryptic social media post.

Without commenting directly on the criticism, she shared a simple Instagram post with her fans, of her dying her hair (with Garnier, of course), whilst Face-timing her beloved cat back home in the UK.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: ‘Cat and Blow-dry/tint … FaceTiming my fav feline 😻 casual @garnieruk fix up look sharp 💚’. And we reckon that’s the perfect way to respond to the haters!

Fans of Holly’s were delighted with her sassy way of snapping back at internet trolls, with one saying: ‘as if we didn’t love her enough already!!’

But plenty of Holly’s 4.4 million Instagram followers admitted they were happy she was taking action, after the comments about her hair colour.

One said: ‘She’s getting the ginge sorted thank goodness!’ While a second follower commented: ‘she’s sorting her barnet out!’

And a third wrote: ‘Thank god you’re sorting your hair out!‘.

Well, we reckon that whatever hair colour Holly has, there’s no doubt she always looks fabulous. Never change, girl!