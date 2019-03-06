This is adorable!

Holly Willoughby rarely shares photos of the three children she shares with husband Dan Baldwin.

But the This Morning presenter couldn’t resist giving followers a glimpse into how the family spent Pancake Day this week.

Taking to Instagram, 38-year-old Holly posted a clip of four-year-old Chester stirring the batter mixture enthusiastically with a wooden spoon.

Holly also shared adorable photos of Harry, nine, and Belle, seven, making pancake art in their family kitchen in West London.

The Dancing On Ice star explained next to the snaps: ‘Pancake Day challenge – girls vs boys/ unicorns vs aliens.’ And our hearts have officially melted…

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘Awh aren’t they both just adorable!!🙈 I hope the unicorn won this time😂💛.’

‘Aww bless, post a picture of the finished pancake x,’ another said, while a third added: ‘Cutest thing ever😍❤️’

And a fourth wrote: ‘Your three children r so cute ❤️❤️.’

This comes after Holly and her BFF Phillip Schofield got a little too carried away during a Pancake Day race on This Morning yesterday.

The telly presenters went head-to-head during the show as they took on an obstacle course while holding a frying pan full of batter.

And it’s fair to say Phil took the whole thing very seriously as he actually said a swear word live on air.

As Holly overtook him on the course, the 56-year-old tried to run to the finish line but accidentally dropped his pancake on the floor.

‘Oh sh***,’ he furiously blasted while running past the camera. Oops!

The silver fox later went on to apologise for his mishap, telling viewers: ‘I must apologise, I did swear during that. Well, I semi-swore, I added an ‘e’ at the end!’

To which Holly replied: ‘Oh my God Phil, did you?’

Maybe you’ll have better luck next year, Phil!