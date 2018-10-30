Lets hope Holly avoids the creepy crawlies!

As Holly Willoughby prepares to jet off to Australia for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the much-loved TV personality has given fans an update on her plans.

With just a week until she uproots her entire brood and heads Down Under for the strenuous five week filming stint, Holly revealed she has a lot on her plate.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Holly Willoughby looks anxious ahead of I’m A Celebrity debut as she dresses up for London dinner date

The 37-year-old will be flying her husband Dan Baldwin and their brood of nine-year-old Harry, seven-year-old Belle and Chester, four, out with her.

Speaking to The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards last night, the mum-of-three listed off her very extensive errands – revealing she’s even had to start Christmas shopping!

‘I am currently doing loads of Christmas shopping and sorting out visas and sorting out flights and sorting out packing and I’ve got lots to pack for because I’ve got three kids and a husband and a partridge in a pear tree,’ she explained.

However, despite her to-do list growing by the day, Holly is ‘really excited’ to join Declan Donnelly on the show.

‘I’m really excited, I can’t wait to go,’ she said.

However, lets hope TV bosses won’t have any plans to get Holly involved in the Bushtucker Trials -as she’s ‘scared of everything’.

‘I’m scared of everything, but it’s not for me to be worried about that, that’s for the celebrities to be worried about,’ she added.

‘They’ve signed up for that so it’s their problem, not mine.’

Holly then added that she hopes she’ll be a good stand in for Ant McPartlin, who decided to opt out of presenting this series due to personal reasons.

‘I’m ready to go and I’m excited for the adventure. I hope [me and Dec are going to make a good team] I hope so,’ she added finally.

We can’t wait, Holly!