Who doesn't love a bit of Holly?!

It’s been one heck of an I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here series for Holly Willoughby – who has been exposed to the great Australian outdoors, a range of creepy crawlies and one very big TV audience.

However, the lovely lady has totally come out on top – having championed the hit show alongside Declan Donnelly, winning over ITV viewers as Ant McPartlin‘s temporary replacement.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Fans left horrified as John Barrowman takes on ‘most disgusting’ Bushtucker Trial EVER

And, as expected, Holly gave viewers one last chuckle during the final – with fans even calling for the 37-year-old to enter the jungle as a contestant!

As Emily Atack suffered the wrath of her final Bushtucker trial, with her head locked away in a transparent globe filled with spiders, critters and countless other insects for the Fill Your Face challenge, Holly could barely hid her disgust.

Continuing the squeals throughout John Barrowman and Harry Redknapp‘s final challenge, countless fans have shared their delight on social media – with Phillip Schofield leading the LOL’s.

‘Omfg @hollywills I can’t breathe,’ her This Morning co-host shared on Twitter.

Urging the hilarious TV personality to take on her own trial, another shared: ‘If Ant comes back next year please just put Holly IN the Jungle # ImACeleb’

Agreeing, another posted: ‘Holly literally sums all of us up I love her hahaha #ImACelebrity’

‘The real winner of this year’s I’m a celeb? Holly Willoughby. Somehow they’ve gotta get @ hollywills back next year # ImACeleb

‘Holly Willoughby has just been amazing with her reactions this year, sign her up again #ImACeleb,’ shared another.

Another added: ‘Petition to see Holly Willoughby as a contestant on #ImACelebrity next year’

Whilst we’d love Holly to return to the jungle, her on-screen BFFL Phillip would certainly be less than enthusiastic – having warned I’m A Celebrity fans not to get too used to the lovely lady.

‘Holly has been a triumph in the jungle,’ he shared with the Daily Star.

‘I am so pleased because it’s worked out so well for Dec in what was a tricky situation. But I can assure you it’s very much a caretaker role.