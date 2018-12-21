But while the 36-year-old has been giving us serious outfit inspo for years, these past few years have seen Holly really step up her fashion game especially after she joined Declan Donnelly as co-host of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!
Gone were the pencil skirts and blouses and in were the motif jumpers and an incredible array of boots.
Her daily post has even resulted in many of her clothes being sold out within hours of her wearing them. And with adorable ensembles like THIS, who can blame us for wanting to snap up Holly’s wardrobe?
So here’s a look at Holly’s incredible transformation this year…
1/24

Holly started 2017 with this very sexy low-cut top as she hosted Play To The Whistle.

2/24

WOW! The presenter looked incredible in this tight, pink gown which perfectly shows off her tiny waist.

3/24

Keeping things simple, Holly opted for this all black, leather outfit in March last year, complete with a cheeky split.

4/24

Another stunning, floor-length gown from the star at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in 2017.

5/24

This flirty floral dress is the perfect summer outfit – and it also gives fans a glimpse of Holly’s long legs.

6/24

The star showed off her back while presenting This Morning over the summer in a simple, cut-out piece.
7/24

One of our favourite Holly dresses EVER, this glittery, rainbow number was the perfect choice for an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in September last year.

8/24

We saw a whole new side to Holly when she had a sexy makeover for a Diet Coke advert. And it’s amazing!

9/24

Holly can do no wrong in the style department – as she demonstrated at the Pride of Britain Awards in this split skirt ensemble.

10/24

Catching some winter sun with her family, Holly showed off her incred figure in this £100 Hunza G bikini. And fans loved it so much it SOLD OUT in a matter of hours.

11/24

This tight-fitting top and skirt combo was another fashion win for the telly star.

12/24

Fans went wild for this extremely sexy black dress that Holly wore to the 2017 ITV Gala. And with a racy split and plunging neck line, we’re not surprised.

13/24

What better way to show off her amazing style than at The British Fashion Awards in December last year. Bravo, Holly!

14/24

Holly’s golden sparkly ensemble that she wore to host her final This Morning of the year proved she really is our ‘golden girl’.

15/24

Holly killed it yet again at the National Television Awards this January. This outfit is giving us serious mermaid vibes.

16/24

At the 38th Brit Awards in February, the blonde beauty showed off her incredible legs in this fluffy number.

17/24

When Holly hit the town with her best pal Nicola Appleton, she rocked a very unusual pant suit. But we love it!

18/24

Just as elegant as ever, the TV star opted for a flowing dress at the annual This Morning live show in Birmingham.

19/24

This classic summer dress was a hit with This Morning viewers. And we can see why…

20/24

Holly gave us one of our favourite looks at The TV Choice Awards in September!

21/24

This Morning’s 30th Anniversary Gala saw Holly give us serious Marilyn Monroe vibes in this frilly number.

22/24

We’re not used to seeing Holly rock this much denim, but it definitely worked for her during the first week of I’m A Celebrity this year.

23/24

Wow! The telly presenter looked amazing in this red dress and boot combo.

24/24

She might have been freezing, but Holly certainly stole the show at the Dancing On Ice launch.