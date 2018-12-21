We've LOVED watching Holly turn into a style icon

Let’s face it, Holly Willoughby is absolute goals – she’s intelligent, witty and an all round style goddess (we’re not jealous at all).

Yup, she’s the nation’s sweetheart who’s been lighting up our telly screens with co-host Phillip Schofield on This Morning since 2009 and we don’t think we’ll ever get bored of them.

But while the 36-year-old has been giving us serious outfit inspo for years, these past few years have seen Holly really step up her fashion game especially after she joined Declan Donnelly as co-host of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Gone were the pencil skirts and blouses and in were the motif jumpers and an incredible array of boots.

Her daily post has even resulted in many of her clothes being sold out within hours of her wearing them. And with adorable ensembles like THIS, who can blame us for wanting to snap up Holly’s wardrobe?

So here’s a look at Holly’s incredible transformation this year…