What did you make of Holly's dress?

When it comes to fashion, Holly Willoughby has got it down – and obviously things were no different when she arrived at this year’s National Television Awards.

Taking to the red carpet, the mum-of-three looked incredible in a frilly pink gown complete with polka dots and ruffled detailing on the bust.

The unusual number cinched her in at the waist with a small, black belt which showcased her amazing figure.

Looking as glam as ever, Holly pulled her hair back in a classy low bun, while she kept her make-up low-key with just a touch of pink lipgloss.

After posting a photo of the amazing look on Instagram, fans couldn’t wait to comment, with on writing: ‘You look bloody incredible 😍😍🔥🔥 .’

‘This is the dress that dreams are made of!!! 😍,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Amazing dress choice again!!! Always look gorgeous for the NTA’s!!!’

Holly’s amazing outfit aside, her on-screen husband Phillip Schofield spoke out about the recent Dancing On Ice as he took to the red carpet alongside her.

After he was asked about the recent drama between Gemma Collins and and Jason Gardiner, he described the pair as ‘pantomime’ before adding he was firmly ‘Team Dancing On Ice’.

Meanwhile, it could be an award-filled night for 37-year-old Holly as she’s been nominated in the TV Presenter category – alongside reigning champs Ant and Dec, who have won the gong for 17 years running, and other nominees Dermot O’Leary, Phillip Schofield, Graham Norton and Bradley Walsh.

Dancing On Ice has also been nominated in the Talent Show category, while I’m A Celebrity is up for the The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

This comes after the telly presenter uploaded a series of snaps from previous years, as she prepared to walk the red carpet ahead of tonight’s ceremony.

Holly infamously celebrated a win for This Morning back in 2016 when both her and co-host Phillip turned up to present the ITV daytime show without going home to get changed.

Posting a photo from that very morning where she can be seen passed out on the sofa, Holly wrote: ‘If I could remember this it would probably be one of my favourite tv moments ever…’

And she even hinted that it may be a similar scenario this year with a snap of the champagne the This Morning team had been drinking while they were getting ready.

We can’t WAIT for tomorrow’s instalment of the daytime telly show…