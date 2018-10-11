Well, this is awkward...

Holly Willoughby wowed fans earlier this year when she shared an incredible throwback of her mum in a bikini.

The This Morning presenter called her mum Lynne an ‘utter mega babe’ as she shared a collage of images through time celebrating her 70th birthday back in June.

As well as a baby snap and up-to-date selfie, Holly posted a black-and-white photo of Lynne smiling while posing up a storm on the beach in a two piece.

But unfortunately, the post has come back to haunt her on this week’s Celebrity Juice as Keith Lemon revealed he’d got the exact same photo printed onto his t-shirt.

In the clip – due to air tonight – Keith shocked the audience when he unbuttoned his shirt to show off the top, as 37-year-old Holly screamed: ‘OMG, please do that back up right now, that’s my mum!’.