Say it isn’t so…

Holly Willoughby impressed TV bosses so much during her stint on I’m A Celebrity that her days of co-hosting with Phillip Schofield may be over.

According to The Mirror, Holly may quit This Morning in favour of stepping out on her own after nine years on the show.

A source told the paper: ‘TV production companies are looking at giving Holly her own primetime show.

‘They think she would do a fantastic job but it is about finding the right programme for her.

‘Some think she could be the new queen of Saturday night TV.’

However, fans of Holly and Phil need not worry as it’s been confirmed that she isn’t leaving the ITV magazine show anytime soon.

An ITV spokesman told The Sun Online: ‘This is simply not true. There have been no conversations about Holly having her own show.’

And a representative for Holly called the reports ‘completely untrue’.

So Holly will be back on This Morning’s sofa alongside Phil in the New Year after taking a well-earned break for Christmas following her jungle stint.

Last week she confirmed she won’t be a permanent replacement for Ant McPartlin – who took the series off to continue his recovery after being caught drinking and driving in March – calling the job a ‘one-off bit of heaven’.

Speaking to Phil and Rochelle Humes from the wrap party in Australia, Holly said: ‘It’s been a little bit of heaven. A one-off bit of heaven.

‘I’ve had the best time. It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before. Everything about it is completely bonkers.

‘The jungle itself is beautiful, the studio is beautiful, but apart from that, everything else is mad.’

We can’t wait to see you back on This Morning, Holly…