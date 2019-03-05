Holly's skin looks amazing!

As one of the most well-loved TV presenters in the country, we’re surprised Holly Willoughby has time to catch her breath.

But in between hosting This Morning and Dancing On Ice alongside BFF Phillip Schofield and being a mum-of-three, the 38-year-old treated herself to a well-earned pamper session.

Sharing a glimpse on Instagram, Holly posted a short clip of herself getting a skin treatment from facialist to the stars, Clare-Marie Peters.

Posing with just a towel on her head and not much else, the telly star can be seen with a big smile on her face as she underwent the light therapy.

Clare also shared a selfie alongside Holly showing off her amazingly glowing skin.

‘Wow ! @hollywilloughby has seriously amazing skin to work with ✨✨✨,’ she wrote alongside it.

The caption then went on to explain how Holly’s facial consisted of ‘a cocktail of’ photo light therapy, micro needling and antioxidant masks.

But if you were thinking about dropping into Prager clinic to grab yourself a treatment in your lunch break, they can actually cost anything from £300 up to £600. Blimey!

Meanwhile, mum-of-three Holly – who shares kids Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin – recently opened up about doing some more travelling with the whole family.

With her kids getting older now, Holly explained: ‘When you are travelling with a baby you almost want to do a stay cation. Britain is beautiful and it is almost easier to get a car and stay in a house, and you can avoid airports as they are very stressful for kids.’

Taking to Hello! magazine at the naming ceremony of the MSC Bellissima on Saturday, the star added: ‘But once they go a bit older, you should go anywhere if you can. I think kids are really adaptable and you should go and experience the world with them.’

Holly definitely deserves some down-time with her family after her busy few months!